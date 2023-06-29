I had an unusual experience recently, and at my age, hardly anything falls into the unusual category. I was having breakfast by myself when a woman came to my table, asked if she could intrude, and seated herself. She got my full attention when she said she wanted to buy my breakfast, and I assumed she knew about me before or after I became “notorious.”

When she insisted with tears in her eyes, she got my full attention. It seems that she, her husband and family were dining across the room and had been startled by how much I looked like her mother, who had passed away two years ago.

So we chatted. She told me about her mother and asked me questions about my life, and the similarities between her mother’s life and mine were eerie. Both of us received graduate degrees as adults; both of us were in education; both of us raised four children. Strangest of all was when she showed me a picture of her mother … I felt like I was looking in a mirror.

When we parted, we exchanged names and numbers. I don’t know if I knew her mother, but I was sure that had I known her, I’d have liked her. I realized that we tend to gravitate to people similar to ourselves, and yet I was overwhelmed by the idea that if I could have a chance meeting with someone over breakfast and realize that we had much in common, why can’t we all remember that every encounter we have with other human beings could have the same effect … if we let it?

If the strongest bond we have is our connection to other human beings, why are we acting like others are aliens, out to destroy us? How have we forgotten our humanity? Some of us are blaming the internet, which gives us the ability to talk to each other almost anonymously; we miss body language, inflections, tone, irony.

Others claim we have become too busy making money to purchase things that don’t make life richer, but clutter our good intentions. Some claim we have lost our ability to think critically, or that the gene pool has been “corrupted” by drugs, booze or poverty.

We do seem to be preoccupied with our own needs and the belief that turning inwards is the best way to discover who we are. Some of us still believe we discover who we are by testing our patience, persistence and pedigree. We cared what other people thought of us, and whether we were fulfilling our destinies as God’s children.

I know seeing me must have been painful for my new acquaintance, but also was a reminder that we live on if we hold the memories close and see those we love in the people we meet. The stranger at my table made me more appreciative of the kindness in this world.

Next week I will share what Winnie the Pooh taught me.