Cotherman: Perceptive or paranoid, that is the question

The other night, I woke up at 2 a.m. and discovered that my new pajamas glowed in the dark. I was terrified. I had purchased the cheapest ones I could find since no one was going to see them. It isn’t as though I was going to go shopping in them.

Regardless of appearances, the question remains: why would my pajamas glow in the dark? There are thousands of threads in a pajama and what if they are connected to something in China? Was this another secret plot in a world of conspiracies? Why would “they” be importing clothing from China or Russia or the Democrats that could spy on me while I was sleeping? I am not one of the elite, I don’t have any power or influence, and I certainly am not doing anything in my bedroom that anyone would want to know about, day or night.

I heard that other people believe that COVID inoculations are inject the Devil in us, but I attend a liberal church where they already know that we are born with the Devil in us and simply use free will to choose to ignore him.

We’ve all heard that some people believe that prominent public figures are setting up child abuse centers, that government is bad and newspapers tell lies. Americans have always used their freedom to think what they wish. In the 1880s some Americans believed that John Wilkes Booth wasn’t apprehended, but lived out his life down south.

I lived through the years when McCarthy falsely claimed our U.S. State Department was riddled with Communists that the movie industry was in partnership with Russia and that Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone.

I was young then, and didn’t believe anyone over 30, but I am old now, by any standard, and if my pajamas glow in the dark, it is possible that I am about to be victimized. What else should I look at with suspicion? So many things plug in; anything could be transmitted through our phones, the TV, our electric tooth brushes.

Since I still have a land line, I use my cell phone infrequently and Facebook never. I do call my family once a week, but one son has suspicious opinions associated with the freedom to arm himself at all times, so maybe I can’t completely trust him.

I’ve always thought that mysteries could be solved and the truth tested. But I am perplexed. How do I verify why my pajamas glow in the dark, or whether the reflection from the neighbor’s wind sensitive light in coming through my shades? My pajamas have multi-colored Christmas trees on them which don’t glow in the daylight, but I’d have to gather a committee to join me in the dark to confirm my observations.

I am faced with a philosophical question: how do I separate delusion from reality, Imagination from fact? Maybe I could send the pajamas to a chemistry lab or wherever they determine the composition of clothing. I have often relied on experts at universities to conduct investigations into ideas such as what it means to be human, but I hate bothering them with a “scientific” question when this could be a serious philosophic question involving freedom, democracy and even religion. Small incidents nowadays seem to grow into very large issues that never occurred to us a few years ago.

I know it is possible to see things that other don’t and still not be paranoid and that is admired as and called perception.

If my pajamas glow in the dark because their threads are transmitting information to another country or planet, I may have discovered something no one else is aware of. It is also possible that my hearing aides are corrupting my brain waves, and my glasses are reflecting my soul and my fillings seem to be transmitting messages about the economy.

I weary of thinking about it, so I think I’ll do the practical: I’ll leave the lights on, change pajamas, drink a cup of chocolate before bedtime and go to sleep, perchance to dream. If the trees return, I am determined to decorate them.

