Cotherman: Public education in jeopardy?

A large segment of the population is critical of the voting system, Congress, the courts, local government, equality and just about everything that I thought worked very well in a remarkable system called a democratic republic. I worry because too many people want to replace, rather than improve, the way we do things.

What does this mean?

The legislature shifted the responsibility for approving charter school applications from the local school board to the State Loan and Investment Board. Surely this is not a fiscal issue, or is it? Should public funds be allocated private (charter) schools, with separate appointed boards?

Some parents have requested that certain books be removed from the school library. Don’t parents exert their control over their own children? If you deprive other families with dissimilar values from access to information, do we cancel the First Amendment?

Some parents and others have demanded that the history of race discrimination not be studied in public schools. If the parents see this history differently, couldn’t they counteract with their own theories? The family imbues more values in a child than schools do.

The state legislature has not adequately funded schools as outlined in the Constitution and is being sued by the Wyoming Education Association.

Teachers are being disrespected as professionals and are being held solely responsible for the child’s progress and success, yet parents wish to tell them what to teach and how to teach, while suggesting that they also protect their children by arming themselves.

Some parents are demanding that curriculum and instruction be individualized for each child. Wasn’t the whole idea of mandatory and free education to prepare every child for his/her role in a democratic society? And didn’t the Greeks teach us that literature, history, math and science were essentials along with honesty, cooperation and responsibility?

Public schools are being accused of being “propaganda mills,” and I suppose that is true to the extent that they teach what students need to know in a free-enterprise, democratic system. The trouble is some parents wish to insert their religious beliefs into the school curriculum and school community despite the separation of church and state.

Personally, I’ve always thought that the more people who voted, the better our democracy, and that the more people who became involved in government by going to public meetings and letting officials know what they thought, the more transparent the system would be.

Parents need to be partners with teachers. They need to see that homework is done; they need to ask questions about what their children are learning; they need to transmit by their actions, as well as words, what they stand for.

What is hard to understand is why some parents want their child protected from ideas, yet want them to learn how to think critically, or why they wish to prevent all children from obtaining information they don’t want their own children to have.

Most of all, I don’t understand why we can’t admit that we have made mistakes as a nation and at the same time take pride in not only the progress we’ve made in the standard of living, but the freedom we’ve had to grow as individuals.

I guess I wonder what we’re so mad about when we have the competence and the freedom to fix what isn’t working, through a sense of community, a concern for the common good, respect for each other and a love of something bigger than ourselves: our country.