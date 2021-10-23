Cotherman: Reading me

Though I had been taking dialysis for almost two years, I arrived without two necessities last week: my book and my blanket. Fortunately, the Center had a blanket that a group at First Christian Church makes and distributes to various groups. They searched high and low for reading materials and found none.
I was so desperate to read I said I’d examine speeches, posters, prescriptions, anything at all. Finally they brought me a four-fold instruction sheet for the dialysis machines. I read it all, and when I told my library group they couldn’t stop laughing.
Considering that reading is an intrinsic part of life, I wondered why everyone wouldn’t take the opportunity to read instructions about a life-giving machine they were hooked up to three days a week for several hours.
If I was a peculiar reader, what had made me a reader, and why weren’t more people reading today? Sometimes I have the impression that 10% of the people are reading 80% of the books, and then I go to a library sale and think that everyone loves to read.
I don’t know when I learned to read, but by kindergarten, I loved books. My older sister and brother and I attended a rural school that actually did require a mile or so walk. They complained bitterly that I always checked out encyclopedias which were too heavy for me to carry and they had to lug home. (There were no backpacks in those days).
In my teens, Mother would chase me around the house with a broom when, rather than doing my chores, she caught me reading. Maybe the schools should promote the same idea, i.e., that reading is a reward for doing something less agreeable.
Later in life when I was a manager, I asked employees to write their goals and then report on how well they accomplished them. Many had enough practice to become fiction writers later in life.
One of the few things I don’t normally read are instruction manuals that come with household appliances and furniture. How does one put together a dress pattern that tells you to put the woof to the weave on the inside of the outside and the downside to to upside? It is easier to understand the scientific theory of theology than it is to decipher a dress pattern.
Putting together book shelves with instructions is no easier Left on my own, I can get the inside to the outside and the bottom to the top and the shelves in upside down. Decided instructions were for the simple-minded when my new irons warned me not to press clothes with them on.
Since I had the habit of reading materials on other people’s desk and understanding them perfectly, I suppose that I was fascinated with the instructions that I couldn’t follow but thought I understood.
The dialysis machine instructions were precise, even though I didn’t understand what they meant. They explained not only what keys to punch if you could find them, but what they were measuring. I was astounded to learn that they did more than pull one blood out and purify it. I wish I could tell you what else they measured so that you could look forward to dialysis.
But, alas, I needed to take home the instructions so that I could read in more depth to explain, but the company wouldn’t let me remove the instructions. They said something about patents or copywrites, but I think without them they may not be able to program for each individual.
On the other hand, I’d like to believe that the company cannot trust this 91 year old not to create from their instructions my own machine, one that I’ve fantasized could be inserted into a jacket that would take the blood out of one arm, purify it and pushed it in the other, and permit me to attend more wine parties because I wouldn’t have to visit the Center anymore.
The unintended consequences will, I suppose be less reading time, but the quality of my reading might be more entertaining and less instructional. I do think Sheriff Longmire is more interesting than dialysis machine instructions, but he’s not keeping me alive so I suppose it’s a toss-up.