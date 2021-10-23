Cotherman: Reading me

In my teens, Mother would chase me around the house with a broom when, rather than doing my chores, she caught me reading. Maybe the schools should promote the same idea, i.e., that reading is a reward for doing something less agreeable.

Later in life when I was a manager, I asked employees to write their goals and then report on how well they accomplished them. Many had enough practice to become fiction writers later in life.

One of the few things I don’t normally read are instruction manuals that come with household appliances and furniture. How does one put together a dress pattern that tells you to put the woof to the weave on the inside of the outside and the downside to to upside? It is easier to understand the scientific theory of theology than it is to decipher a dress pattern.

Putting together book shelves with instructions is no easier Left on my own, I can get the inside to the outside and the bottom to the top and the shelves in upside down. Decided instructions were for the simple-minded when my new irons warned me not to press clothes with them on.

Since I had the habit of reading materials on other people’s desk and understanding them perfectly, I suppose that I was fascinated with the instructions that I couldn’t follow but thought I understood.