More than 10 years ago, nationally-known educator Diane Ravitch, assistant secretary of education during the George H.W. Bush administration, warned that “the transfer of public funds to private management and the creation of thousands of deregulated, unsupervised and unaccountable schools have opened public coffers to profiteering, fraud and exploitable by large and small entrepreneurs.”

Though I am not inclined to believe that all parents/politicians promoting charter schools want control of the millions of dollars spent on public education, there may be parents interested in providing what they think will be a better education. Moms for Liberty, for example, are probably dedicated mothers, but they raise doubts regarding their dedication to liberty (examples next week).

There are reasons why the movement toward charter schools is alarming. The Wyoming legislature has opened the door to private schools with unelected boards, few guidelines and little accountability, but access to public funds. The approval of these charter schools will be in the State Department of Education rather than the locally-elected school board, and it is not clear what guidelines will dictate their operation or their purpose.

What’s behind the conviction that charter schools will get results different than the public schools? The assumption seems to be that public schools are failing, that teachers don’t know what they’re doing, and that parents need to not only determine curriculum, instruction, textbooks and personnel, but that all citizens should pay for what a few want.

There is some evidence that schools are failing some children, i.e., those in poverty, those neglected by parents and agencies, and minorities. There is no evidence, however, that charter schools have succeeded with at-risk children. In fact, there is little evidence they even enroll challenging populations, such as those with physical or psychological disabilities.

Public schools, on the other hand, must educate ALL children … and they should because the purpose of public education in the U.S. is to provide every child with the opportunity to acquire the information and skills they will need in a free-enterprise, democratic society. That includes subjects such as math, history, science, literature and languages as well as computer, automotive, life skills, music and art. As the culture evolves, the schools may add topics to social studies classes that students are already aware of, but use to explore different ideas and values.

Unfortunately, student learning is measured not by how they tackle either a theoretical or practical problem, but by their recall of facts. They are measured by a standardized test and how the schools are doing based on what percent of the students at a certain grade level correctly answer what percent of the questions. Standardized tests measure recall, not creativity, thinking, imagination and meaning.

Public schools always need to assess what is working and what isn’t, then we need to reform rather than replace public schools. The question is whether charter schools improve learning for children or are a way to be elitist. Charter schools, under the direction of locally-elected boards, can be extensions of the public schools, but we must not let them supplant public schools. Each child has a different learning style and abilities. Whatever we can do to expand their opportunities is desirable.

Right now, charter schools appear to be competitive, elitist and selective not only of students, but of education as a democratizing process.

In the following weeks, I will suggest why public-school curriculum, instruction, books and staffing are also in jeopardy in Wyoming.