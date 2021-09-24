Cotherman: Thanks for the memories

If you’re an older person, you are expected to forget “things.” On the other hand, one of the characteristics associated with aging is remembering incidents we recount over and over. It is true that we seem to forget the things that younger people would not forget, like the burner on the stove that cooking supper.

I have thought about that lately as I try to write memoirs, and I’ve come to the conclusion that forgetting is not a memory problem. We seniors don’t forget, we just have begun to sort out what is significant and what is unimportant. As we review our lives to determine why they mattered, very few memories pop up about little things such as the time we forgot to brush our teeth or comb our hair.

If there is a limited amount of storage space in our brains, why would we store memories that didn’t matter in the in defining our lives? For example, why would we use our mental storage room to remember we forget to water the plants?

Why would we remember our cell numbers when we never call that number? Why would anyone think we couldn’t remember the name of our own son just because we named all four children before coming to his name? Our memory bank lists them in the order in which they were born, not when they happen to appear.