Cotherman: Thanks for the memories

If you’re an older person, you are expected to forget “things.” On the other hand, one of the characteristics associated with aging is remembering incidents we recount over and over. It is true that we seem to forget the things that younger people would not forget, like the burner on the stove that cooking supper.
I have thought about that lately as I try to write memoirs, and I’ve come to the conclusion that forgetting is not a memory problem. We seniors don’t forget, we just have begun to sort out what is significant and what is unimportant. As we review our lives to determine why they mattered, very few memories pop up about little things such as the time we forgot to brush our teeth or comb our hair.
If there is a limited amount of storage space in our brains, why would we store memories that didn’t matter in the in defining our lives? For example, why would we use our mental storage room to remember we forget to water the plants?
Why would we remember our cell numbers when we never call that number? Why would anyone think we couldn’t remember the name of our own son just because we named all four children before coming to his name? Our memory bank lists them in the order in which they were born, not when they happen to appear.
Why would anyone say we have memory loss when we can recall catching fireflies in a mason jar seventy years ago? Nothing could be clearer than our tenth Christmas when we got the dream present: jodhpurs and boots. Personally, Jodhpurs we pants flared above the knee. I can still see the looks on those fourth-graders’ faces when I strutted into class like I was off to the chase foxes in my new outfit. I’m not sure they were amazed at my audacity or perplexed at my individuality, but it may have been why no one played with me. I know I understood later in life when my little girl insisted on wearing a tutu and cowboy boots to Kindergarten.
The hill we sped down in our wagons will always be steep in my memory, even though after adult inspection, it was hardly a slope. The fact that I found the bell Santa carried every Christmas does not diminish the memory of him on the roof. He was there; I heard the hoofs of the reindeer. Why he left his bell, I don’t know, but It doesn’t matter. We need to recapture the capacity we had to imagine Santa for there are other times that imagination/faith are required.
A good memory requires attention; we don’t remember those things that didn’t engaged us. Maybe the things that we simply note and move on don’t stick in our banks because we are not cherishing them enough to file them.
If we recall the funny stories the children provided and forget the rough spots of their growing, it is because we prefer to extract the essentials that made our lives worth living. We need the mystic chorus of memory that bind us to our lives.
What we forget as we age is the trivia: where we left our car keys, whether we brushed our teeth, the pot on the stove. What we recall are the highlights of our lives that made it uniquely our lives. So, I forgot to turn off the car motor or worse, I locked the keys in it. That may have been yesterday or fifty years ago: I have forgotten. But I do recall every last detail of the Thanksgiving we spent at the cabin, skating on the beaver ponds, and trying to cook a turnkey in the woodstove. Did I mention drawing straws to see which adults drew the warmth of a small child in their beds? These are the memories that capture the essence of one’s life. We don’t forget. Older adults simply don’t pay attention to things that don’t matter.
Audrey Cotherman was the first executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council. She is more than 90 years old and lives in Casper. She can be reached at amcotherman@bresnan.net.