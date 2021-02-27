Cotherman: The rest of the story

Voter registration drives in cooperation with the Jaycees, increased registration from 54% to 85% in 1956. These efforts coincided with the publication of Voter’s Guides during election years.

Over the years, the local and state organizations supported the purchase of voting machines, home rule for local governments, the concept of city and county planning, the water supply and health, air quality, the ERA, no sales tax on groceries, severance taxes for a Permanent Trust Fund, credit for women, public transportation, the ridding of hazardous waste and the expansion (or stabilizing) of the economic base in Wyoming.

By the mid-70’s, women began being identified by their given first names and their activities were reported, not solely on the Women’s page, but on the front page.

With so much of public action in the year 2020 based not on facts but mis-information, there is a new motivation for a group that examines the issues, comes to conclusions, convinces others of an informed decision and then acts. That requires critical thinking and a philosophy that focuses on the common good rather than self-centered individualism.