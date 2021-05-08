Cotherman: What’s obsolete?

It makes no sense to me that people are lasting longer than appliances. It’s great that we are living longer, but I’d have to be selling appliances to think that they should stop working as soon as possible or a day after the warranty runs out.

Consider this: we finally reach a stage/age when we don’t want or need anything because we can’t take it with us to an already crowded “after-life”. So, why aren’t things from computers to phones, from microwaves to ovens not built to last or be inexpensively repaired? Humans are. So we risk outliving every single appliance including hearing-aides and glasses.

I’d like to think it was because we really don’t value concrete, inanimate, soulless things but, on the contrary, have come to value spiritual things, ie, things that represent love, kindness, laughter.

My family tells me that these are the things I should chuck, but I try to cram them into my memories. Convinced that we were given memories for a reason having to do with our enlightened selves, they are not to be “down sized”, but expanded.

I’d trade a microwave any time for a half dozen reference books that I realize I don’t need with a smart phone, but who is that person who sounds like a 12-year old giving me answers and what are her credentials as a researcher?