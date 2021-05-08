Cotherman: What’s obsolete?

It makes no sense to me that people are lasting longer than appliances. It’s great that we are living longer, but I’d have to be selling appliances to think that they should stop working as soon as possible or a day after the warranty runs out.
Consider this: we finally reach a stage/age when we don’t want or need anything because we can’t take it with us to an already crowded “after-life”. So, why aren’t things from computers to phones, from microwaves to ovens not built to last or be inexpensively repaired? Humans are. So we risk outliving every single appliance including hearing-aides and glasses.
I’d like to think it was because we really don’t value concrete, inanimate, soulless things but, on the contrary, have come to value spiritual things, ie, things that represent love, kindness, laughter.
My family tells me that these are the things I should chuck, but I try to cram them into my memories. Convinced that we were given memories for a reason having to do with our enlightened selves, they are not to be “down sized”, but expanded.
I’d trade a microwave any time for a half dozen reference books that I realize I don’t need with a smart phone, but who is that person who sounds like a 12-year old giving me answers and what are her credentials as a researcher?
There is no way that I would let some five year old crash my 1924 Model “A” against his Tonka Truck. No, it’s only a mode4l, Model “A”, but my Uncle let me drive a real one all summer when I was 13 and a person doesn’t abandon that kind of memory. Did I say it had a rumble seat? I’m not sure why it was called a “rumble;” I was only 13.
I suppose that I should and even intend to, clean out twenty-five files drawers, but some of that information needs to be shared in the name of women suffrage. It just takes too much energy to sort the relevant from the mystery, especially when we remind ourselves of the time it takes and that we have so little left and need to contemplate how to use it. Contemplation, itself, takes a lot of time so when do we have time to laboriously go through files?
The fact is that obsolete items may be antiques and the longer they survive, and the less usable they are, the more valuable they become, unlike human beings. The stick pens are beautiful, with or without a bottle of ink. We unlike the domestic appliances, they don’t have to work to be useful; they just have to bring back memories of how we emerged them in ink wells submerged in our desks and then stuck Sonny in the arm with them. The discipline that followed justifies the value we place on them.
Valuable things/memories do not become obsolete, but people do. At some point we are no longer functional or needed, but we’re still valuable because we have the capacity to understand some day we may be displaced, but, unlike appliances, we’ll never be replaced. Thank Heavens!
Audrey Cotherman was the first executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council. She is more than 90 years old and lives in Casper. She can be reached at amcotherman@bresnan.net.