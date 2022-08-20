Cotherman: Wyoming: one big party

As the independent thinkers Wyomingites are rumored to be, it doesn’t make sense that we are a one-party state. Candidates labeled Republican “coast to victory” regardless of character, experience or qualifications. That is not to suggest that some are not qualified, but they don’t have to be if they don’t belong to the right party, and it doesn’t matter whether they are fully qualified if they don’t have the right label.

When did this happen? Many of us recall when all three of the qualifications for office seemed to matter more than a party label. Now, all the candidate has to do is make it through the primary … admittedly not easy this year as the party splits between moderate and far right.

I wondered whether the Cowboy Code has become obsolete. Is this living with courage? Finishing what we start? Knowing where to draw the line and being tough but fair? Or is it just living by the brand, but only one brand?

Wyoming once took pride in having several brands, but they all represented Wyoming. Legislators thought about what Wyoming needed to grow and prosper. The story about those early settlers suggest that few coasted to get momentum downhill. They struggled uphill and that took a lot of effort, courage and cooperation. Don’t we still want candidates for office to struggle uphill with a vision that includes all, or most, of us … not just for themselves or their “supporters?” Shouldn’t we be worried about candidates “cruising” to victory any more than we want our children to confuse mediocre achievement with excellence?

Coasting to victory is not a good habit politically, but it may be even a worse habit for a democratic society. Americans had a reputation for hard work, faith in the possibilities of hard work and faith in the system. Americans were not going to be the victims of circumstance, but the creators of our opportunity.

Central to that vision was a process of creative conflict and the recognition of royal opposition, i.e., we were allies in this together. A one-party system that coasts to victory trashes the idea of the kind of discussion and process of problem solving that is needed in a society where the individual counts.

We old timers remember when legislators of different points of view worked together to create goals and solve issues based on their best estimates of what was good for Wyoming, with little or no regard for what was individually advantageous to the party. Now, the party seems to be more important than the people.

When did we get the idea that, once elected, officials were to pledge loyalty to the party, or for that matter, to their “supporters?” Since when did we began defining patriots as the ones who flew the flags (rebel and U.S.) in the back of their pickups and accuse those who disagreed with them as evil? We didn’t use the word often, but we had a description for those who involved themselves in community. We said they were good citizens.

During the campaign, we hear a lot about Wyoming values, and I thought I knew about Wyoming values, having lived here for more than 60 years. I have found that Wyoming individuals are the kindest, most helpful people in the world, but the present collective anger belies the individual courtesy and consideration we once encountered everywhere in Wyoming.

Have we thought about the overall impact of a one-party system? With enough money to buy ads, strangers can come into Wyoming and be assured victory once they buy name recognition in the primary. An “R” behind the name supersedes character, experience and qualifications.

If we see the political parties as clubs that are limited to members, it makes sense that no one should be able to vote unless they are members of the club. The thing about a representative democracy is that we have a right to vote regardless of which club we belong to.

A one-party system says that everyone should ride for the brand, but there seems to be conflict within the brands. What does the Bar-None stand for? Do the guys flying the most flags, including party label, represent Wyoming or even recognize an opposing view as the Wyoming way?

Let’s ride for the brand so long as it isn’t it isn’t liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, state or feds but for Wyoming and the USA. Wyomingites don’t cruise; they keep the pedal to the metal.