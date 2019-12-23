Coursey: Greater Little Mountain concerns growing

Comprising over half a million acres in southwestern Wyoming’s Sweetwater County, the Greater Little Mountain Area is one of the West’s hidden gems and home to some of the most sensitive fish and wildlife habitat in the state. As an avid sportsman myself, this landscape has served as the backdrop to countless hunting, fishing and camping trips I’ve taken over the years and is a key destination to many others who travel and support our local economy by coming to recreate within this pristine landscape.

The fate of Greater Little Mountain Area is hanging in the balance, as the U.S. Department of the Interior is expected to release a new draft management plan for this area early next year that will determine which resources in the area will remain protected and which will be designated for development.

During this current administration, the Department of the Interior has often cited the importance of hearing directly from local communities about how public lands in their backyard should be used and managed. And, for several years, the Greater Little Mountain Coalition, which represents more than 2,500 local sportsmen, miners, ranchers and business owners and enjoys support from the city of Rock Springs, the city of Green River and Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, has let it be known that Greater Little Mountain Area must be protected from irresponsible oil and gas drilling.

