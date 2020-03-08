Coursey: Greater Little Mountain needs our help

Local stakeholders have come together and made our position clear: The Greater Little Mountain Area is too special for full development. And we have told this to the revolving door of personnel from the Department of Interior before: myself, Sweetwater County Commissioner Wally Johnson and Joy Bannon from the Wyoming Wildlife Federation have traveled to D.C. three times to meet with and encourage the Interior Department to listen to the public’s overwhelming opposition to irresponsible development that would seriously harm this landscape. We have also been to Cheyenne on several occasions to visit with BLM brass and the changing of the guard with new personnel, Governor Dave Freudenthal, Governor Matt Mead and current Governor Mark Gordon about our community’s concerns with what the draft plan could be for this backyard paradise. This RMP revision has been going on for more than a decade and the investment of time and sweat equity to stay engaged goes without saying. The efforts to engage others has been the ask from the onset and echoed as a priority by Interior leadership. The thousands of stakeholders who have been on this long ride have made their voices heard. The concern of it falling on deaf ears is growing.