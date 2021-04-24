Coursey: Updating federal oil and gas leasing program will benefit all

Wyomingites value common sense. We expect no-nonsense, straight-talking leadership from our elected officials. Given this, it is reassuring to see the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources -- where our senior Senator sits in a leadership role -- is holding a hearing to examine the federal oil and gas leasing program. The leasing system is outdated, and this hearing gives Senators an opportunity to ensure federal land management policies best serve our communities, public lands, and wildlife in Wyoming and across the West.

The significance of this hearing to Wyoming should be clear based on who is participating. Sen. Barrasso is prioritizing it while Gov. Mark Gordon will also share perspective from our state. It has been far too long since this program has been looked at. We all need an occasional check up at the doctor to ensure we are healthy. This program has not had one in decades and is largely governed by a century-old law: the Mineral Leasing Act. We should all agree that check-ups on something so significant need to happen far more regularly.

This is an opportunity to put partisanship aside and engage in a thoughtful, data-based discussion that will ensure commonsense prevails.