Coursey: Updating federal oil and gas leasing program will benefit all

Wyomingites value common sense. We expect no-nonsense, straight-talking leadership from our elected officials. Given this, it is reassuring to see the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources -- where our senior Senator sits in a leadership role -- is holding a hearing to examine the federal oil and gas leasing program. The leasing system is outdated, and this hearing gives Senators an opportunity to ensure federal land management policies best serve our communities, public lands, and wildlife in Wyoming and across the West.
The significance of this hearing to Wyoming should be clear based on who is participating. Sen. Barrasso is prioritizing it while Gov. Mark Gordon will also share perspective from our state. It has been far too long since this program has been looked at. We all need an occasional check up at the doctor to ensure we are healthy. This program has not had one in decades and is largely governed by a century-old law: the Mineral Leasing Act. We should all agree that check-ups on something so significant need to happen far more regularly.
This is an opportunity to put partisanship aside and engage in a thoughtful, data-based discussion that will ensure commonsense prevails.
For Wyoming, this means looking at the leasing program to measure whether or not it is benefiting our communities to the fullest. For example, the program’s royalty rate is a century-old. How is that rate impacting Wyoming? A portion of those dollars comes to the state and are used to help fund a number of programs. Therefore, an updated amount may be needed.
Furthermore, we have orphaned oil and gas wells on public lands across the state that need attention. A recent report from the National Wildlife Federation and Public Land Solutions found that there are almost 6,000 wells on public lands in Wyoming that are “orphaned” or at risk of becoming “orphaned” -- meaning, taxpayers must pay to clean them up. The actual number of abandoned wells is likely much higher as the pandemic has caused a surge of these kinds of wells. There are efforts by Congress to fund out-of-work oil and gas employees to go back to work and plug and reclaim these orphaned wells. This would aid Wyoming communities.
Companies do post a bond whenever they start drilling on public lands to cover well plugging and clean-up costs. In this review I encourage Sen. Barrasso to take a look at the bonding rate since it hasn’t been updated at the federal level in 60 years. Is the bonding rate enough to actually cover the costs? Wyoming updated their bonding rates in 2016 to be more in line with current clean-up costs. Seems prudent for the federal government to examine this as well.
Lastly, senators should discuss ending the process of noncompetitive leasing -- a backdoor loophole that lets oil and gas companies scoop up public lands for just $1.50 per acre, usually without ever drilling on them. In 2019 alone, nearly 120,000 acres of public lands in Wyoming were leased non-competitively, generating next to nothing in revenue for the state and tying up acreage for development, which likely won’t come, and in the meantime habitat improvements are thwarted on those acres.
As our elected officials think about this hearing and the process the administration is undertaking to consider updates to the onshore oil and gas leasing program, it is important to reflect that this is a system that has operated decade after decade without sensible updates or a thorough review. It is simply a matter of good governance to examine how the federal leasing system is operating and, in particular, how it is or isn’t benefiting our taxpayers and wildlife.
Every program needs a check-up every so often and this hearing provides an important opportunity for Congress to do just that. As decision-makers, our elected official have the flexibility to act now to ensure the leasing system works for all of us.
I look forward to hearing what Sen. Barrasso, Gov. Gordon, and other participants in the hearing have to say about the future of the leasing program. I am hopeful that this opportunity brings some commonsense program updates that truly protect Wyoming’s taxpayers, hunters and anglers, and communities into the coming years.
Joshua Coursey is president, CEO and co-founder of the Muley Fanatic Foundation, a nonprofit committed to engaging local stakeholders to keep mule deer conservation, the furthering of the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management a staple of discussion.