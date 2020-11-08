Craft, Reynolds: Wildfires underscore urgency to rein in climate change

As we enter the fall fire season, we all should take note of the impacts wildfire is having on the places we live in the Rocky Mountains. Wildfires are having a devastating effect in southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado. As of this writing, the Mullen Fire southwest of Laramie has burned 176,878 acres. Another 30 miles southeast into Colorado, the Cameron Peak Fire has burned 208,913 acres. And just another 20 miles south, the East Troublesome Fire has burned 193,804 acres. In total, these fires have scorched well over half a million acres. Many homes have been destroyed. According to The Colorado Sun’s account of the East Troublesome Fire, “Strong winds and low relative humidity, paired with months of drought conditions driven by a changing climate, mean there’s a high likelihood for fast-moving fire”.
We’ve seen an astonishing amount of wildfire destruction throughout the west. In California, 2.6 million acres have gone up in smoke, exceeding the 2 million acres burned in 2018. That year, the damage and economic loss from wildfires, according to AccuWeather, came to $400 billion.
Climate change is making forests drier and weather hotter, conditions in which a lightning strike can ignite a fire that quickly destroys thousands of acres. Climate scientist Park Williams of Columbia University told the New York Times, “This climate-change connection is straightforward: warmer temperatures dry out fuels. In areas with abundant and very dry fuels, all you need is a spark.”
On our current trajectory, temperatures will continue to climb, bringing more fires and greater destruction. These wildfires also create a feedback loop that exacerbates climate change by releasing massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Unforeseen crises are also made worse by climate change. As we struggle to persevere through the coronavirus pandemic, for example, smoke from fires causes respiratory problems that can make the virus more deadly. People fleeing fires may also contend with crowded shelters that can spread the disease.
With the impact of climate change being felt here and now, we find ourselves running out of time to bring down the heat-trapping pollution that is warming our world. We must therefore use all the tools at our disposal to curtail those emissions.
One of the most effective tools is an ambitious price on carbon that will speed up the transition to a low- or zero-carbon economy. A tax or fee on carbon can have a positive impact on low- and middle-income families, too. How? Take the revenue from a carbon fee and distribute it to all households.
Legislation to implement an effective carbon price while protecting the economic well-being of people has been introduced in the U.S. House as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). The carbon fee is expected to drive down carbon emissions 40 percent in the first 12 years and 90 percent by 2050. A household impact study released in August found that among households in the lowest fifth economically, 96% would receive “carbon dividends” that exceed their carbon costs.
Eighty-two congressional representatives have cosponsored H.R. 763. We encourage Wyoming’s lone representative to also cosponsor this bill. We ask the entire Wyoming delegation to support climate legislation that will diversify the Wyoming economy, address greenhouse gas emissions, encourage low-carbon energy production, and create new jobs, particularly for those workers impacted by our country’s energy transition.
Our smoke-filled skies should serve as a warning that our climate could one day be unbearable if we fail to take the actions necessary to rein in climate change. An effective price on carbon with money given to households can put us on the path to preserving a livable world.
Randy Craft is a volunteer with the Wyoming chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Mark Reynolds is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
