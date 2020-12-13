Crowe: Idioms and a verbal slam dunk

I fancy myself a linguaphile; a lover of words and languages. Within this context I am particularly fond of idioms; “expressions peculiar to a region, occupation or social group.”
The vernacular spoken in the Rocky Mountain West for example, especially within the agricultural community, is peppered with colorful idioms. I thought it might be fun to share a few of my favorites.
For example, as a callow youth I worked for Jim Grieve on his UC Ranch. One fine day the ol’ boy observed the pony I was about to mount “looks a little weedy this morning.” I had no idea what that meant until the animal pitched me upside down into the sagebrush.
In the same vein was the time a couple of us were trying to extract a mired cow from a bog hole. My friend Norman Park warned “she’ll have a hump in her back when she comes outta’ there.” Immediately thereafter I learned that meant she’d be mad as hell and take after anyone in sight.
Similarly, if someone familiar with cattle advises you “that bull is a little hooky today” you had better stay away from the critter.
Other great ones I recall include “you’re ridin’ up a dry creek with that idea son” and in a similar vein, “you’re overdrivin’ your headlights again boy.” Those two were applied to me often during my youth (and not infrequently today).
Another favorite was uttered by my old sheep hunting buddy Ernie Novotny. We were camped at the head of Cartridge Creek and I poked my head from my sleeping bag one morning to the specter of him looming above. He was staring at my boots. He turned his eyes to meet mine and said, “Damn, Doug, anything that big aughta’ have guts in it.”
Other delicious idioms of my acquaintance include, “that guy is meaner’n a sack fulla’ bobcats,” or “keepin’ those boys lined out is like herdin’ magpies,” or “that old woman is as fidgety as a heifer in a lightening storm.”
Other descriptive epithets in wide usage within the agriculture community have to do with things like someone being “dumber’n a sack full of hammers” or looking as though they’d been “rode hard and put up wet” or jumping around like a “one-legged man in a kicking contest” or uglier than “forty miles of bad road.”
My all time favorite, I first heard from the lips Bob Meer when he ranched in the Shirley Basin Country. He once observed in my presence he’d “knowed a hellava’ lot of Texans” in his day and for the most part they were “all hat and no cattle!”
I do not, however, want to leave the impression us westerners have the market cornered on pithy idioms. One of the best I’ve heard came from the lips of a Kgosi (chief) in the northern Botswana village of Kachekabwe. I was working in Botswana at the time. One of my responsibilities was to conduct annual wildlife surveys and, based upon the results, determine allowable harvest quotas and present this information to the people of various tribal areas. They would then decide how to apportion these quotas.
This was a serious matter and therefore addressed at local meetings known as kgotlas. At these gatherings the chief sat in the center of a circle of elders. The rank and file arrayed themselves around the periphery and listened intently.
Protocol, however, dictated those in the outer circle not comment (other than by strategically placed murmurs). None the less, at this particular kgotla a young man in the outer circle rose and announced he had an opinion to offer. A hush fell over the crowd.
The kgosi slowly turned to fix his gaze upon the transgressor. After what seemed a very long time he spoke. “Ah,” said he, “the wind blows and a green branch squeaks.”
That probably ranks as the best verbal slam dunk I’ve ever heard!
This column is reprinted in memory of our friend and columnist Doug Crowe, who in the true spirit of Wyoming, worked for the Wyoming Game & Fish and US Fish and Wildlife Service after earning a PHD in Zoology. He also worked for years in Africa where he worked to stop poaching of rhinoceros, big cats and solving other wildlife problems before returning as chair of the Biology Dept. at Casper College. And he was a prolific storyteller. But most of all, Doug was a hunting, fishing and fool for anything to have fun in the outdoors of Wyoming kind of guy. Godspeed, Doug.
