Crowe: Idioms and a verbal slam dunk

Another favorite was uttered by my old sheep hunting buddy Ernie Novotny. We were camped at the head of Cartridge Creek and I poked my head from my sleeping bag one morning to the specter of him looming above. He was staring at my boots. He turned his eyes to meet mine and said, “Damn, Doug, anything that big aughta’ have guts in it.”

Other delicious idioms of my acquaintance include, “that guy is meaner’n a sack fulla’ bobcats,” or “keepin’ those boys lined out is like herdin’ magpies,” or “that old woman is as fidgety as a heifer in a lightening storm.”

Other descriptive epithets in wide usage within the agriculture community have to do with things like someone being “dumber’n a sack full of hammers” or looking as though they’d been “rode hard and put up wet” or jumping around like a “one-legged man in a kicking contest” or uglier than “forty miles of bad road.”

My all time favorite, I first heard from the lips Bob Meer when he ranched in the Shirley Basin Country. He once observed in my presence he’d “knowed a hellava’ lot of Texans” in his day and for the most part they were “all hat and no cattle!”