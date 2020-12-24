Cupp: 2020 in hindsight: What will this year look like a century from now?

Finally, we can say it: 2020 is almost over. Good riddance.

As we look to finally bring a close to this annus horribilis, America will be living amid the detritus for years — a devastating economic downturn, a generation of students behind in education, the collective psychic trauma of prolonged isolation. 2020 will be hard to forget.

But in 100 years, when those of us who lived through the year that everything stopped have died out, how will future generations look back on what happened? How will history be able to encapsulate just how crazy 2020 was?

We can only imagine an encyclopedia entry from 2120.

The Year 2020:

2020 was marked by a global pandemic called COVID-19, which was responsible for killing nearly 2 million people worldwide. 2020 has since been dubbed “The Lost Year,” due to nationwide shutdowns of travel, business, school and life as it was previously known.