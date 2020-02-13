Cupp: A message from a Never-Trumper to the Never-Sanders crowd

Tuesday night’s victory in New Hampshire gives Sen. Bernie Sanders unequivocal frontrunner status, and anyone trying to couch his win as less than significant is trying to sell you something likely named Buttigieg, Klobuchar or Bloomberg. This will terrify the members of the anti-Sanders wing of the Democratic Party — and they are plentiful — who’ve been warning that Sanders can’t win, and more importantly that he shouldn’t.

While Sanders is all the rage among youngsters, oldsters of a certain variety — typically male, white and clinging to a version of the party last spotted glad-handing with Republicans over White Russians at the Round Robin bar in 1987 — are downright horrified at the prospect of a socialist on the ticket.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was recently overheard — because he was mic’d and on television — ranting like a McCarthyite about a return to the bad old days...that never actually came to be.