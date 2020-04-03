Cupp: America's lack of pandemic preparedness is unforgivable

And just last year, from January to August, the Department of Health and Human Services simulated a pandemic scenario, code-named “Crimson Contagion,” which revealed how incredibly underfunded and underprepared the federal government was for a viral outbreak like this very one.

What good are all these simulations if they do not spur the government into action?

With all of these failings coming to light — and surely there are more to come — Trump has tried to dodge accountability at every turn. First he said, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for testing lags. He’s blamed Obama, Democrats, even journalists for his administration’s failures, at one time saying “the only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media.”

He’s said he didn’t know anything about dismantling the pandemic response team, despite a video of him explaining that decision shows that to be a lie. “I’m a businessperson,” he said during a press briefing in February. “I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them.”

He’s alternately dismissed the pandemic as nothing more than the flu, and now he is saying coronavirus is far worse than the flu.

There’s simply no way around it. This administration’s lack of preparedness and, in some cases, willful denial of facts has cost American lives. And while we’re still coping with the current pandemic, it’s not too early to think about the next one and ask ourselves: Is this president capable of learning from mistakes when he refuses to admit he’s made any? The answer is both obvious and terrifying.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

