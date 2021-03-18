Cupp: Andrew Cuomo dusts off Bill Clinton’s abuse playbook

The Clinton cover-up machine was a grotesque abuse of power by everyone involved in it, and the damage it did to women and their fight for equality and safety is immeasurable.

The precedent Clinton and his circle set — deny and smear — was repeated by countless others, from powerful movie moguls to cable news hosts to Donald Trump. Clinton wasn’t the first to do it, but he was certainly the most prominent to get away with it.

As Vox’s Matt Yglesias wrote, “Had [Clinton] resigned in shame, we all might have made a collective cultural and political decision that a person caught leveraging power over women in inappropriate ways ought to be fired. Instead, we lost nearly two decades.”

All this time later, Clinton may be a weakened voice for Democrats, but he’s still a revered one, who’s taken little responsibility for his past actions. Just last year he explained his affair with Lewinsky not as an abuse of power, but as a way to “manage my anxieties.” Hillary, too, is just as defensive and tone-deaf now as she was then, telling CBS as late as 2018 that her husband could not have abused his enormous mantle of power as the president because Lewinsky, the intern, was “an adult.”