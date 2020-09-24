Cupp: Anti-Catholic attacks on Amy Coney Barrett will help get Trump re-elected

Reuters also hopped on the bandwagon, tweeting, “Handmaid’s Tale? U.S. Supreme Court candidate’s religious community under scrutiny.”

Except it isn’t true. Atwood has never made such a claim. She has never said which group, if any, inspired her novel, and in fact, a profile of the author in 2017 pointed to a different, unrelated Catholic group in New Jersey.

A Newsweek article with the headline “How Charismatic Catholic Groups Like Amy Coney Barrett’s People of Praise Inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’” had to run the following correction, calling into question whether the story should have run at all:

“Correction: This article’s headline originally stated that People of Praise inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, has never specifically mentioned the group as being the inspiration for her work. A New Yorker profile of the author from 2017 mentions a newspaper clipping as part of her research for the book of a different charismatic Catholic group, People of Hope. Newsweek regrets the error.”

These lazy smears against Barrett are not only unnecessary — her judicial decisions provide more than enough ammo for liberals and Democrats who would oppose her — they are deleterious to the greater cause of getting Trump out of office.