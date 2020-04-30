Cupp: Are we going to talk about Tara Reade? Joe Biden and the sex assault and harassment claims hovering over his candidacy

Instead, the campaign has circulated talking points to top Democratic supporters, telling them to say of the allegations, “this did not happen.”

We’ll see how long Biden can avoid this topic. But one thing is certain: Doing so benefits almost no one, least of all Biden himself.

For starters, there are obvious political dangers. Even if Democrats won’t touch the Reade story, Trump and his allies certainly will. Biden has the opportunity now to try to get it behind him, instead of confronting it over and over and over as the general election heats up.

But Democrats should also want to know as early as possible whether Reade’s allegations will hurt Biden. If voters find her credible and Biden consequently loses support, there’s little the party can do after he’s officially their nominee.

There are credibility concerns too — for Biden, Democrats and the media. And most acutely, for Biden’s Democratic women supporters. Huffington Post asked nine potential VP picks about the allegations, and only one — Stacey Abrams — responded. After defending Biden’s character, she went on CNN, where Don Lemon asked her directly about the allegations. Abrams dutifully repeated the Biden talking point: “I know Joe Biden and I think that he is telling the truth, and that this did not happen.”