Cupp: Can Hollywood entertain us again? The coronavirus reopening test is upon us

All those precautions might make theatergoers feel safer, a big ask already. But they also might get in the way of the real reason we pay all that money to leave our house and go to the movies — which is to feel like we’ve escaped reality for 90 minutes. That’s harder to do when the reality of an infectious disease greets you at the door, the concession stand, the restroom and the theater seat.

Hollywood, like the rest of us, has been disoriented by this pandemic. A cloying and hackneyed performance of “Imagine” was an odd — and roundly mocked — attempt at being creative and useful that flopped spectacularly on both fronts.

Now, more than ever, we need to escape the anxiety and gloom of the last few months, not wallow in it, and Hollywood should take this mandate seriously.

Not to pick on any one film in particular, some coming releases feel like they might have sounded good a few months ago, but now would send me spiraling into panic attacks and a padded cell.