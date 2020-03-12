Cupp: Comparing Joe Biden to Hillary Clinton: Sexism's got (almost) nothing to do with who's won what

Good hunches, guys. But that’s not how any of this works.

Dismantling a specious argument many people likely just take for fact begins with stating the painfully obvious, which is that Hillary Clinton very handily beat Bernie Sanders (and three other male candidates) in 2016. Despite losing the electoral college to Donald Trump in the general election, her supporters are also keen on pointing out she won the popular vote. You’d think this alone would be cause for some hesitation when advancing the theory that Democratic primary voters in particular are hung up on gender.

Then there are, you know, polls. Seventy-one percent of voters say they’re comfortable with a woman president, according to a USA Today/IPSOS poll this year. In another poll by NBC News/Wall Street Journal, just 5 percent said they would be very uncomfortable and 9 percent said they’d have some reservations.

If voters are biased against women candidates, they sure have a funny way of showing it. In 2018, women won seats in Congress in record numbers. The latest research shows that women win elections at the same rate as men when they’re actually on the ballot.

Michigan, where Biden just did better against Sanders than Hillary Clinton did four years ago, happens to have a female governor.