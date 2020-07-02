Cupp: Does Trump still care about his base? Pushing red-meat conspiracy theories over public-health guidelines endanger his own voters

He turned his base against medical experts, pushed their unfounded conspiracy theories, underplayed the severity of the virus and leaned into economic insecurities over remaining vigilant.

This has put his own voters in danger. The bizarre and tragically stupid anti-mask movement he champions by defiantly and childishly refusing to wear one threatens the very lives of his own supporters and their communities.

His campaign was reportedly seen removing thousands of social-distancing signs from his Tulsa rally to prevent the optics of empty seats — unsuccessfully, it turned out, as only 6,200 people showed up at the 19,200-seat venue. Eight of his own campaign staffers who attended have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

He’s moved most of the GOP convention to a venue that would allow larger crowds, though, who knows how long it will stay in Jacksonville, Fla., after that city mandated mask-wearing at indoor and outdoor events.

And he’s tried to block mail-in voting — which would allow more people to vote without risking their lives at public polling places — to suppress Democratic turnout and help discredit the results if he loses.