Cupp: How Cuomo mirrors Trump: Enough of the gaslighting, governor

“I’m not telling anyone to have faith in anything,” he said in a briefing on Monday. “Everybody makes their own decisions.”

You read that right: Cuomo is intentionally sowing seeds of doubt in the integrity of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation. And to hammer the point home, he offered up as possible “proof” the totally unfounded rumors that she is considering a run for governor in the next Democratic primary.

This, after just last month calling James a “very competent” AG who should be allowed to “do her job.”

It was, needless to say, a one-two sucker punch to his alleged victims, the women who came out to tell their stories and are looking for some sort of justice to be done.

It was also an insult to New Yorkers, who deserve better than a governor who tells them not to trust the very person he endorsed for the job.

But it’s also just so blatantly, pathetically, Trumpian. The point of James’ investigation, as Cuomo has himself said, is to get to the truth about the multiple claims of sexual harassment and unwanted touching against the governor.