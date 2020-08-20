Cupp: I’m voting for Biden because he’s a good person: Why that matters

The fact that Trump is a terrible person with no sense of what’s right and what’s wrong has tainted his entire presidency and everything he’s done during it.

We need to be good again. We need a president who will respect the rules of basic common decency, as well as the rule of law, the Constitution and the separation of powers. We need a president who, even when he’s pushing policies half the country doesn’t support, won’t demonize his opponents as enemies of the people.

We need a president who believes deeply in democracy and the institutions it values — someone who will work within the confines of the democratic system instead of trying to weaken it for his advantage.

We need a president who when he is against the wall won’t berate his opponents with sexist, racist, incendiary invective — who will take his inevitable lumps like an adult and get back to work for us.

We need a president who believes America is already great not because it looks like him but because it doesn’t, and who will celebrate and honor the hardworking people who came here to find a better life.