Cupp: Instagram Kids, children and parents

Imagine if the tobacco companies, given everything we know about the dangers of smoking, announced they were making cigarettes especially designed for kids aged 10-12. Then, imagine they said they were doing it because they believed their cigarettes were actually good for kids, that “developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” and that making cigarettes for tweens will “reduce the incentive for people under the age of 13 to lie about their age.”

Finally, imagine they said that their competitors were already making cigarettes for kids, and so it must be a good idea.

Suffice it to say, no one in good faith would support such a project. Parents would be up in arms, doctors would rail against the harms of smoking, and the federal government would, of course, intervene.

Well, you don’t really have to imagine. That’s essentially what happened — but with social media. And if you believe that social media is even more addictive than cigarettes, as multiple studies and experts suggest, the backlash is wholly warranted.

This week, after facing enormous pressure from lawmakers, child advocacy groups and attorneys general, Instagram announced it was “pausing” its plan to develop a version of its platform for kids under 13.