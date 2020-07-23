Cupp: Kanye needs help, not a public platform

The event was met with equal parts concern, scorn and ridicule. He was accused of misogynoir by Black women and of undermining Black issues.

And after that event, West took to Twitter to unravel some more.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he tweeted. “If I get locked up Mandela… Ya’ll will know why.” He took shots at Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.” And he said the horror movie “Get Out” — about a Black man who visits the white suburbs only to be mind-controlled — was about him.

Incidentally, West’s public paranoia, oversharing, inability to filter and focus is similar to what we see from Trump himself, whose Twitter rages, unfounded conspiracy theories, rambling rallies and distorted view of reality should be just as troubling. The difference, of course, is that Trump is actually president, and not merely pretending to want to be.

Still, West’s very unsettling publicity stunt isn’t funny, and it isn’t even a car crash we can’t help but watch. It’s a cry for help, and one we should all give him by refusing to play the role of spectator. He’s a husband, a father and a human being, and he’s not “running for president.” He’s running for his life.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0