Cupp: Katie Couric is a cautionary tale

One such woman was Ashleigh Banfield, whom Couric writes was “the next big thing. I’d heard her father was telling anyone who’d listen that she was going to replace me. In that environment, mentorship felt like self-sabotage.” She writes of insidious things like “turf protection” — cutting women down because, she says, “someone younger and cuter was always around the corner.”

This all feels so unnecessary. The stories aren’t even all that interesting, just needlessly cruel and oddly dispassionate.

Not surprisingly, some who know her have come out to paint a clearer picture of Couric’s behavior at work.

One anonymous source says, “[Couric] definitely contributed to the toxicity [at NBC]. Katie was part of a culture that wasn’t supportive of women, and she contributed to it.”

Another said, of an incident at the Sydney Olympics where she reportedly humiliated Banfield, “Here was America’s so-called sweetheart, showing she was no supporter of her colleague or another woman and she openly took joy in the fact that she’d at first blocked Ashleigh from being on set.”

Any woman who’s worked a day in television will tell you Couric’s stories are hardly unique.