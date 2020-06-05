Cupp: Let’s just listen for now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s only been a little over a week since the murder of an unarmed black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis, and yet it feels like a year’s worth has happened.

American cities and churches burned. Peaceful protesters tear-gassed and shot at. Stores and small businesses destroyed and looted. Journalists arrested. And on Monday, the president of the United States responded to it all with a threat to turn the military against American citizens and a photo-op march to a Washington church, while he enjoyed the protection of military police and Secret Service.

To say this is a dark time for America feels like an understatement. Processing it all has been impossible. I readily use my voice to speak out, my pen to call out, but I’m not too proud to admit that I’m struggling with what to say.

I’m gutted. Flattened. Heartbroken. But what could someone like me — white, privileged, employed, safe — say that will mean anything? Change something? Help anything?

If I’m truly the ally I say I am to my friends who are hurting, grieving, crying out for help, then my voice isn’t the one that matters at all right now. Theirs is. So instead of speaking here, I will listen. I’ll listen harder than I ever have before.