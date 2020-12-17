Cupp: Life-saving women, threatened by lowlifes: What public health officials are enduring during the COVID-19 pandemic

It’s not surprising women are more frequent targets. A 2018 study of 283 U.S. mayors found women were subjected to forms of harassment and violence more often than men. In 2019, 18 female members of Parliament in the United Kingdom left their jobs rather than submit to more death threats and online abuse.

Rank misogyny helps to explain the imbalance, in part — women are increasingly in positions of power that were traditionally reserved for men. But it’s also just easier to target women, something bullies seem to know instinctively.

Including President Trump, who bears some responsibility for a number of reasons. He’s spent months openly flouting mask requirements, mocking socially responsible opponents and smearing public officials who disagreed with him. He spent years taunting his own appointees into resigning themselves. And he has incited violence among his supporters, urging them to “knock the crap out of” protesters at his rallies, praising an actual physical attack on a journalist, and, of course, mocking and insulting women.

It’s no wonder so many of his supporters believe they can use threats and brute force to bully public health officials out of their jobs.