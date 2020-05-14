Cupp: ‘Stephen Miller should die’ is a bad look for the media and a gift to Trump

Why are we in the media so interested in self-sabotaging like this?

Predictably, the Jezebel piece gave Trump and his supporters an orgy of outrage and proof (or so they will claim) that the whole of media is sick and twisted and out to get them. Does that help the left? Does that help media? Is that good for America?

The very people asking if there is an adult in the White House might want to ask if there is an adult in the newsroom willing to say not every idea is a good one.

Of course, over on the far right, there are the same problems.

A recent piece produced for Fox Nation, the streaming service for Fox News super-fans, featured Tomi Lahren interviewing comedian Theo Von. Referring to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison, she asks, “The Epstein ... did he kill himself?”

To which he responds, while she giggles: “I wouldn’t be shocked if Hillary [Clinton] went in there with a ... sharp spoon and got him. I wouldn’t be shocked if Bernie [Sanders] killed him and cut his body up and gave a little bit to every single person that he knew.”

I simply cannot put myself in the mindset of a producer who says, “This is fine, put it up!”