Cupp: Texas, abortion and the forgotten middle: What’s especially frustrating about the new Lone Star statute

Gallup has tracked views on abortion since 1975. They haven’t changed all that significantly since then. In 2021, 32% of Americans believe abortion should be legal under any circumstances. That’s up 11 points since 1975. Today, 48% believe abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances. That’s down six points since 1975. The number of people who believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances is slightly down, from 22% in 1975 to 19% now.

If only 19% of the country wants to make abortion effectively illegal, and a majority of America believes abortion should be legal with some restrictions, what about in red-state Texas?

There, too, opinions have remained fairly fixed. According to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll this year, only 13% said abortion should never be permitted — even fewer than the national poll. Contrastingly, 38% said “a woman should always be able to obtain an abortion as a matter of personal choice.”

That roughly corresponds with 2020 exit polling in Texas, where 30% said abortion should be legal most of the time, and only 15% said it should be illegal without any exceptions.

What all these numbers show quite clearly is that the Texas law is a solution in search of a problem, and a very bad one at that.