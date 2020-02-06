Cupp: The age of haters: Our politics and culture need to break free of resentment

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have made their animosities known. They may couch their anger in capitalized institutions — Wall Street, Corporate America, Billionaires, Fossil Fuels — but there are people behind those institutions, from saleswomen to janitors, accountants to factory workers.

Mike Bloomberg, in his 11th-hour cash-dump, has tacitly admitted that voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and other early states don’t matter. And anyone familiar with his efforts to ban or overregulate baby formula, trans fats, salt, sugary drinks and plenty of other legal substances knows too well his belief that ordinary folks can’t and shouldn’t make their own decisions.

On the other hand, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, along with Yang, seem to be able to distinguish between disagreement and disdain, to compartmentalize policies from people.

Respect for people you disagree with is hard to fake, and contempt is hard to mask. Case in point: When Hillary Clinton called half of Trump voters “deplorables” in 2016, that moment was damaging not because it was so egregious on its face, but because it seemed to reveal something she’d been trying to hide.

You learn the most about a politician when they say the quiet parts out loud. In Trump’s case, he screams them. And if we’re truly tired of this, we should be wary of the candidates who similarly stoke divisiveness, who lean on the same us-versus-them instincts to sell their messages. Because we can’t sustain this level of anger for another four years. To be perfectly honest, I can barely handle another four minutes of it. So let’s find ourselves a candidate who makes us feel better, not worse.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

