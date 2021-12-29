Cupp: The change we wish to see in the world for 2022: New Year’s resolutions

For the past nearly decade, I’ve asked friends, colleagues, politicos and celebs to share their New Year’s resolutions with me and my readers. After the year we’ve had, I’m especially grateful to get just a glimpse into their fragile psyches and guarded optimism as we all head warily into 2022. They’re all a bit cathartic to read, though I really liked what writer Brad Thor had to say about mental health, what TV personality Sherrie Shepherd had to say about becoming a wife, and what CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said about getting her tree to grow! When it feels like the world is spinning out of control, aiming at the things we can control — unlike, say, world peace — is a good idea. As for me, I plan to spend 2022 normalizing discussions around anxiety, and starting more sentences with “My therapist says….”

Wajahat Ali, author, “Go Back to Where You Came From”: “Be grateful for health and being alive, survival is a victory these days. Have faith but tie my camel first. Do what I can to help this country as it suffers from so many setbacks. Maintain joy regardless. Lose dad bod. Build my Lego Millennium Falcon as a treat to myself for publishing the book.”

Gloria Borger, CNN’s chief political analyst: “I’d like to feel safe hugging grandchildren, friends and colleagues. I’d like to wake up feeling unrestricted. And I’d like good news in D.C. The shorter version: peace on earth, bipartisanship in Washington and unmasked hugs with my grandchildren. Will accept one out of three.”

Monica Lewinsky, anti-bullying activist: “My new year’s ritual is to make a gratitude list from the year we’re leaving and wishes for myself and those in my world for the new one. Somewhere on my list will be the hope that my inner critic is 10% quieter.”

Brad Thor, New York Times bestselling author: “I’m tired… of everything. Exhausted even. I lost my mom this year, a woman who was like my second mother, and a dear friend. I watched other relationships, ones that I have worked so hard to preserve, dissolve because of ridiculous conspiracy theories and a desire to blame others for the ills in their lives. I have seen the ravages of depression and anxiety on those I care deeply about. As we go into 2022, my sincerest hope is that people who are hurting will get the love, help and support they need — and that I can be a conduit for that love, help and support for as many people as possible.”

Andrew Yang, Forward Party founder: “Make it easier for independents to vote for someone they’re excited about via non-partisan open primaries. Put the Forward Party on the map.”

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of WIN: “In 2022 I want to significantly reduce the number of homeless children living in shelters in NYC. I also want to increase the number of homeless and formerly homeless moms who are working in good jobs. To do these things, working with others, I have to make sure NYC Mayor-elect Adams embraces the cause of ending family homelessness.”

Kevin Baron, executive editor of Defense One: “I hope to see Paris again. To spend more time with my dad. Oh, and to watch the partisan propagandists of information warfare fail, one by one.”

Omar Jimenez, CNN correspondent: “I’ve always found life too unpredictable for specific goals, so all I push for is growth...and to be in a Batman movie.”

Fred Guttenberg, Parkland father and gun-safety activist: “For 2022, I want to help America to understand that the threat to our democracy and guns are linked. My goal is to make defense of democracy and gun safety the voting issue of 2022. I will work to elect candidates who support gun safety because they are also the same candidates who support democracy.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: “I resolve to double down on truth and exposing the tricks used to scam people.”

Molly Jong-Fast, podcaster: “My New Year’s resolution is to try and spend as much time as possible with my mom. Many of her friends and peers have died and it’s clear that I don’t have forever with her.”

Donnie Wahlberg, “Blue Bloods”: “My goal for 2022 is simply to spread love. Sounds generic but to truly spread love (without condition) requires humility, empathy and zero expectations of receiving anything in return.”

Paul Stanley, Kiss: “I want to make sure I don’t sweat the small stuff as life grows shorter and time more precious. I want to use my days as wisely as I can, enjoy all the luxuries I’ve been able to give myself while never forgetting that ultimately it’s all about friends and family.”

Mehdi Hasan, MSNBC host: “My New Year’s resolution is to fill myself with hope, not despair. Oh, and to not get COVID.”

Andy Cohen, Bravo producer and host: “Spend less time on Instagram!”

Former Rep. Steve Israel: “We’re all sucked into a polarized, frenetic political environment, and the midterm elections will make it even worse. So, I’m going to escape by spending more time reading history (breaking news: we survived some pretty deep challenges before) and transcending today’s political insanity.”

Shep Rose, “Southern Charm”: “I realize I’ve been in a state of arrested development my whole life. So next year I want to be more of an adult. So, no more tequila shots or brown liquor when it’s light outside.”

Tom Nichols, contributing writer, The Atlantic: “My hope for 2022 is that it becomes something we need and haven’t seen in a long time: An unremarkable, calm year where ordinary Americans live their lives. I know this is unlikely, but that’s also my plan for my own life, God willing.”

Chely Wright, LGBTQ activist: “My goal for 2022 is to focus more of my resources and energy to support NGOs doing important work on behalf of girls, women and the economically disenfranchised.”

Rob Morrow, actor, director and musician: “To let go of what I have become so I can become what I could be. To convey truth and beauty and illuminate the human condition. To bring joy, insight, inspiration, diversion and entertainment to billions around the globe through creativity. To be a beacon for others to rise to their potential. To LAUGH — a lot.”

Arwa Damon, CNN correspondent and INARA.org founder: “To be better and do better by myself and by others. To fight harder for those who can’t fight for themselves.”

Richard Marx, musician: “My hope for 2022 is the same as my wish this time last year: a return to the majority of people looking out for one another. That wish failed this year so I’m re-upping it for ’22!”

Andrew Zimmern, chef: “My most urgent prayer, my greatest wish is for everyone to have an easier 2022 than 2021. This year coming up seems very scary and unsettling if I am being honest. I want everyone to have friends as strong and wise, as compassionate and fearless as mine. I am a lucky guy. Friends help us navigate the unknown.”

Kyung Lah, CNN correspondent: “I have two crappy crepe myrtle trees because much more talented people told me they were incredibly difficult to kill. The trees are still alive, but really... barely. My resolution is to turn this puppy around. I hope it’s a metaphor for many things in life right now. My husband thinks I should pull it and replace it with a plastic one. Nope. I’m not giving up. I’m going to save this tree!”

Henry Winkler, actor: “Retain sanity in order to pass it on to our country.”

Sherri Shepherd, actress and host: “My goal for 2022 is to really focus on getting myself ready to be a wife. Marriage is what I desire. I’d like to have a successful talk show and a ring on my finger — would love babies but that uterus has sailed.”

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

