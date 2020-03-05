Cupp: The establishment isn't standing in Bernie Sanders' way. Voters are.

But what happened on Super Tuesday totally dismantled the Sanders conspiracy theory that, if only “the establishment” would get out of voters’ way, this would be his for the taking.

Joe Biden surprised even the establishment political class with his 10-state win on Tuesday night, after months of defending the health of his candidacy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bounce he got from South Carolina’s win on Saturday, coupled with well-timed endorsements in key states, gave voters all over the country and over diverse demographics permission to cast their votes for a guy who finally proved he can win.

Sanders can’t blame the establishment for voters taking to the polls, which is what happened in South Carolina. He especially can’t blame the establishment for voters turning out for his opponent in states where Biden barely campaigned, states like Massachusetts and Minnesota. Or delegate-rich Texas, where Biden had not figured to play, accounting for what Politico called his “11th-hour, shoestring operation in the state.”