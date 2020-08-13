Cupp: The unbelievable, totally believable return of Bill O’Reilly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If we women weren’t already so jaded about the way powerful men are excused for their bad behavior, this might seem totally unbelievable.

Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News host who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and ultimately reached legal settlements with at least six worth a total of $45 million, is reportedly in talks to get a new radio show at 77 WABC.

His attorney told one news outlet, “We are in the final stages of a contract and a program should be on in the fall.” How nice for him.

It gets worse. The station’s owner is billionaire John Catsimatidis, a longtime supporter of another credibly accused serial sexual harasser, President Trump.

There’s more.

Back in 2016, a longtime Fox colleague of O’Reilly’s was essentially forced out of her job at Fox after accusing him of sexual harassment. Her settlement required her silence, as do most, but reports allege that O’Reilly called Juliet Huddy while masturbating, and then retaliated against her professionally when she rejected his sexual advances.

She hoped to find another job in media, but realized, as the Columbia Journalism Review put it, “women like Huddy are blacklisted by the entire news industry.”