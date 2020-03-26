Cupp: Trump can't guide us through coronavirus, but conservatism can help

Likewise, the president refuses to use the levers the federal government has, including the Defense Production Act, and tells state governments, essentially, to figure it out for themselves. “You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo barked at FEMA Tuesday. “What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000?”

It must be up to small-government conservatives to urge bigger government in a time of crisis. Federalism is an important political model for self-governance, but not when states can’t get surgical masks and hospital gowns. If there’s ever a time to feed the beast instead of starving it, it is now.

Innovation will come from both the public and private sector, and while Bernie Sanders and other progressives are slamming “CEOs,” conservatives must stand up for large corporations who can shoulder the most sacrifice — corporations like Walmart, which is hiring 150,000 new workers, and Amazon, which is hiring 100,000. Floating zero-interest loans to companies hit hardest will be an important step in our economic recovery. Though Trump may wish to relegate philosophical conservatism to irrelevance in favor of his own cartoon Republicanism — and has largely succeeded, thus far — sober, rational and compassionate conservative principles will be important as we try as a country to navigate these unchartered waters. We’ll be living with the decisions we make today long after Trump is out of office.