Cupp: Trump’s convention should worry the left

While we’ve been shuddering at the infiltration of the GOP by quacks and conspiracy theorists like QAnon, millions of sane and rational voters are there, too — people and prescriptions I may not agree with, but whose perspectives are hardly fringe.

While we’ve been correctly cataloging every one of Trump’s colossal failures, his naked corruption, his rank abuse of power, plenty of ordinary people still believe that he’s better than the alternative.

And while we’ve been hammering away at Trump’s obvious racism and fomenting of white supremacist rage to gin up his base, we may forget that some of his voters really do just care about the fate of their small businesses, the burden of unfair trade deals on their manufacturing industry, the ravages of an opioid crisis in their community.

The first half of the RNC has been, in many ways, a total whitewashing of Trump’s first term, dishonestly ignoring the many demonstrable failures of his administration. But it has also been an important reminder that as much as Trump props himself up with baseless boasts and an artificial edifice of success, there are real people supporting him for real reasons. And if 2020 is anything like 2016, they may be undercounted and underreported.