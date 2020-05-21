Cupp: Trumpites dish out abuse, but they can’t take it: On the reaction to Pelosi’s ‘morbidly obese’ crack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the president’s stunning admission Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that most medical experts say should not be used to treat or prevent coronavirus, the questions tumbled out.

Was Trump lying about taking the drug he’s long been touting to combat COVID-19, just to own the libs? Was he really taking it, and if so, why would an actual doctor prescribe it? Was he putting his life on the line by taking a drug the FDA cautioned against outside of hospitals, and that has been linked to deaths?

But the news that Trump may be on a dangerous regimen of hydroxychloroquine (while refusing to, much more simply, wear a mask in public) didn’t seem to alarm his supporters. A comment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, did.

“He’s our president,” she told CNN Monday night, “and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese.”

Now, the obvious reaction to this, regardless of your politics, is to laugh audibly and for at least a couple minutes, as I did, at Pelosi’s not-so-subtle dig.