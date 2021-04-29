Cupp: Tucker Carlson’s disgusting new low

In a segment on mask-wearing, he called on his millions of loyal viewers to call the police on parents whose children wear masks, saying, “As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately, contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives.”

He went on to equate it with actual child abuse, telling his viewers that they’re “morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”

It’s hard for me to imagine a universe in which Carlson, a father of four and person I know, actually believes parents of mask-wearing children should be incarcerated, and their children taken away from them. Nor one in which he believes that could legally happen. This isn’t a genuine policy suggestion.

The more likely scenario is that, like much of what Carlson says on Fox, this is itself a hoax, a trick played on his own viewers to see how gullible they are, and a ploy to see how outraged he can make the rest of us. Like I said, high-level trolling — just because he can.