Cupp: Why would anyone trust Chris Christie?

Insider accounts can be very useful. But it’s a comically convenient framing of Christie’s role in the Trump saga. He wasn’t merely an observer, he was a participant, and one whose behind-the-scenes and front-facing work enabled and emboldened the Trump administration and other Republicans to ultimately secure their own demise.

Defending Trump, even around the edges at times, conditioned the very environment Christie is presumably lamenting — one that resulted in the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories, baseless claims of election fraud, the rise of GOP kooks like Marjorie Taylor Greene and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

There’s a difference between being an insider and a co-conspirator. Christie can offer an “insider’s account” of the GOP’s self-destruction in the same way the getaway driver can offer an “insider’s account” of a bank robbery.

Finally, and most eye-rollingly, the book will offer “no-nonsense solutions for how to recover the party’s image and integrity, and how to beat back the ultra-liberal policies of Joe Biden’s Democrats.”