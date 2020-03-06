Cushman: Biden versus Trump: Where are we heading?

Biden’s huge win over the balance of the field led billionaire businessman Tom Steyer to drop out Saturday night, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana to drop out Sunday night and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota to drop out Monday night.

On Monday night, Biden appeared at an event at Texas Southern University. Fueled by his strong win in South Carolina (due to Clyburn’s endorsement), and by Buttigieg’s and Klobuchar’s endorsements of him, he was energetic, enthusiastic and optimistic.

“I am here heart and soul,” he told the crowd. As he talked about his strong ties to the minority communities, he also acknowledged his need for their support. “I take nothing for granted, nothing at all,” he said. “I am asking you for your vote.” Warm, warm, warm.

“There is a lot of love for Biden right now, but I would reframe it,” said Ed Espinoza, executive director of Progress Texas. “It is not so much rallying around Biden, as it is rallying around black and brown voters.”

As of this writing, on Super Tuesday, Biden earned 399 delegates, and Sen. Bernie Sanders won 322. At a distant third was former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 44 delegates, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 42.