Cushman: Empathy and elegance vs. policy and performance

Her prerecorded speech Monday night was a call for empathy, saying, “We cast our ballots for those who see our struggles.” Her pitch: President Donald Trump does not have empathy for you and, therefore, cannot lead the nation.

We are in “a nation that’s underperforming not simply on matters of policy but on matters of character,” Obama continued. “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.”

For Obama, personality, empathy and elegance are more important than policy and performance. I’m guessing she ignored, rather than missed, the accomplishments of President Donald Trump. Recent accomplishments include the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act and brokering the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Well, you might be thinking: “People really don’t like Trump. He doesn’t have the temperament to be president.” But then, when you turn around and see the policy successes that are occurring, you realize that, while Trump’s temperament might differ from that of his predecessor, he also has a different track record for getting stuff done. Performance, not empathy or elegance, is his focus.