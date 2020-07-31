Cushman: Happy birthday to Robert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, our younger child, Robert, is turning 19. His sister, Maggie, is two years older. Gone are the days when my husband and I were parents of toddlers, preschoolers, elementary school children and high school children. We are about to enter the phase of having both children in college.

As seasoned parents, we now realize that having a child was just the beginning; raising a child properly requires a daily effort. In the early years, it’s physically demanding — bathing, clothing, feeding, picking up, etc. In the middle-school years, it’s more intellectually demanding. What is the best way to connect, to motivate, to reach a child? Every child is different, and what works for one may not work for another.

Our responsibilities as parents have grown from making sure they were fed, clothed and safe to ensuring that they learn the lessons needed to be successful and happy.

There are the personality lessons: Be nice to others. Be honest. Share. Be polite. And be cheerful. There are personal activity lessons: Be on time. Finish your work. And pay attention. All of these lessons are important, take practice and develop over time.

There are activity-based lessons: Work hard. Be responsible. And help others.