Cushman: Hold on tight!

It’s hot and muggy in Atlanta, where I live and where our primary runoff election was held this week. Normally, we would have had more of a break between the runoff and the general, but COVID-19 has changed the timing. Now the presidential election is less than three months away. Hold on tight; it’s going to be a wild ride.

The announcement this week by former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, of his selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate places all of the key people in the race. The matchup is set: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence versus Biden and Harris. The selection of Harris, who is smart and tough and uses skills attained as a prosecutor, provides the Democratic ticket with a fighter who not only says she is a fighter but backs it up through style. It will be a tough battle to the end.

Harris, a former attorney general of California and district attorney of San Francisco, is the daughter of immigrants. The aspirational and inspirational tone of her background is clear. Her mother immigrated from India, her father from Jamaica; they met amid protests at school. They divorced while Harris was young, and she spent her middle- and high-school years in Canada. While her story may be American, her experiences growing up were not. But, as we all know, narratives often matter more than facts.