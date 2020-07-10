Cushman: Hot times in Atlanta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve lived in Atlanta for over three decades. I grew up an hour west in the then-rural town of Carrollton, where my father taught at West Georgia College. Twice a year, we traveled to Atlanta, in August to do our back-to-school shopping and in December to attend “The Nutcracker” ballet. My husband is a native Atlantan. Both our children were born here. It is our home. We have invested our time and energy in our city. I serve on four nonprofits; my husband serves on the vestry at St. Luke’s Atlanta. We love Atlanta.

I care deeply about the city I call home and have worked with others for decades to make our community stronger and better. Atlanta, long known as “The City Too Busy to Hate,” has an opportunity to once again lead the nation, for Atlantans to reach out to one another to focus on projects and progress, rather than rhetoric and hate. It won’t be easy, but it can be done.

What are the recent events that have led us here? Like the rest of the nation, we participated in the COVID-19 quarantine and then in the Black Lives Matter protests, some of which turned violent. (Note that CNN’s parent company, AT&T, recently sold the network’s marquee headquarters downtown after it was vandalized — simply coincidence?) We were hot, restless, simmering.