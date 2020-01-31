Cushman: 'Let the public decide'

Last November, I encouraged readers to approach the national challenge of impeachment with thoughtfulness, confidence, purpose and empathy. Unfortunately, most Americans appear to have approached it with ranting and raving in either agreement or disagreement. But we still have time to give the Senate trial the seriousness it deserves. This week, we have had the unique opportunity to watch the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump unfold in the U.S. Senate. This is the third time in our country’s history that the impeachment of a sitting president has gone to a Senate trial. President Andrew Johnson was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1868 with a bipartisan vote (122 Republicans, 4 Democrats). In 1998, the House voted in favor of impeachment of President Bill Clinton with a vote of 258 (31 Democrats and 227 Republicans). This impeachment is different: It is not bipartisan. The House of Representatives passed the two articles against Trump without a single Republican vote. Two Democrats voted against both articles, and another joined them and voted against the obstruction of justice charge. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted “present” for both. Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution declares, “The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” It offers no clear definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The process requires the House of Representatives to pass the articles of impeachment and the Senate to hold the trial. The chief justice of the Supreme Court oversees the process, and the sitting senators serve as the jury. This trial is designed to remove our duly elected president from office. To do this, at least two-thirds of the 100 senators have to vote to convict based on the articles of impeachment. This is perhaps the most serious process that a senator will take part in as part of his or her official duties. Last year, I was picked to serve on a jury for a criminal trial in Fulton County, Georgia. It was this experience that helped me understand the importance of having a jury trial, of understanding the law involved in the case and of weighing the evidence. The jury deliberated for a few hours, and the vote was split. Once we walked through the evidence, those who had voted guilty realized that while they may have believed the defendant was guilty, they had not been given the evidence needed to justify a guilty verdict. We found the defendant not guilty. Our decision was based on facts and law — not feelings. This is the way the Senate should decide Trump’s fate. In the trial, the senators can consider only the articles passed by the House, and they must deliberate based on constitutional law. Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz’s testimony on Monday laid out the argument that the charges themselves did not fit within our constitutional framework. Dershowitz is a retired Harvard Law professor who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and opposed President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Clearly, he is no Trump supporter. But he is a supporter of our constitutional law. “(T)he Senate must determine whether abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are constitutionally authorized criteria for impeachment,” Dershowitz stated. His argument was that the two articles passed are not constitutionally authorized criteria for impeachment. If these were allowed, Dershowitz argued, the president would be relegated to serve “at the pleasure of the legislature,” as termed by James Madison, one of our Founding Fathers and our nation’s fourth president. This is what is so fascinating and important. While Congress does have the right to vote on articles, it is the Senate’s duty to determine whether the articles passed by the House are constitutionally authorized. If they are not, and if the accusations are too “vague and open-ended and noncriminal,” as Dershowitz argues they are, then senators of all parties, no matter how they may feel about Trump, must vote against the articles of impeachment. Dershowitz listed 19 presidents who had been accused of abuse of power throughout our history. “Abuse of power is a political weapon, and it should be leveled against political opponents.” he argued. “Let the public decide.” His point is that if the Democrats believe Trump is abusing his power, they should defeat him on Election Day, not through a politically charged impeachment process. There is a reason our founders set the bar high for impeachment. The president does not serve at the pleasure of the legislature, nor should he.
We need to differentiate between experiences and facts. We know that our individual perspectives affect how we experience events, but do they also affect the underlying facts?
The answer is no. Facts are facts.
So, for example, one person might experience exceptional service at a restaurant, but another person might experience terrible customer service. Can both be true? The answer is yes. Perhaps the first person was celebrating a birthday and experienced the dinner through rose-colored glasses, which raised the service of the staff, while the second person had just experienced a devastating event and complained throughout the meal, bringing down the staff’s service.
But facts are not subjective. For example, 2 plus 2 cannot equal 5.
In 1943, George Orwell wrote about the importance of truth in politics in an essay about the Spanish Civil War. “Nazi theory indeed specifically denies that such a thing as ‘the truth’ exists,” he said. “The implied objective of this line of thought is a nightmare world in which the Leader, or some ruling clique, controls not only the future but the past. If the Leader says of such and such an event, ‘It never happened’ — well, it never happened. If he says that two and two are five — well, two and two are five. This prospect frightens me much more than bombs.”
His point was that those who are able to change facts can control minds, and controlling minds means loss of freedom for individuals.
His book “Animal Farm” was published two years later. In the book, the animals, claiming they were fighting for equality and freedom, end up twisting truth. In the final scene, pigs are walking on two legs beside men as other animals look on. So much for equality.
This weekend, we will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a leader in the civil rights movement. King fought for freedom. He delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, 100 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“I still have a dream,” said King. “It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. ... I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character ... that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!”
For all to be free is a noble sentiment indeed, and our country promises individual freedom — and responsibility — as part of its foundation.
But can we be free without understanding truth?
The nonprofit Just Facts, which focuses on research and education, just released a survey of “voters’ knowledge of major issues facing the nation — such as education, taxes, healthcare, national debt, pollution, government spending, Social Security, global warming, energy and hunger.”
The goal of the poll is to understand voters’ knowledge of the facts about the issues. The results are sad but not shocking. Most voters (54 percent) gave the wrong answer. Voters knew the facts just 39 percent of the time.
Voters gave the wrong answer 75 percent of the time to questions about “child hunger, tax burdens, poverty, landfills, health insurance copayments, and two elements of Social Security finances.” These are areas that Democrats often use in their talking points. Let’s take federal income tax as an example.
According to Just Facts, “79 percent of voters think that the middle class pays a greater portion of their income in federal taxes than the top 1 percent.” But this is not a fact. In reality, the top 1 percent pays a tax rate 2.5 times higher than that of the middle class.
In 2016, the tax rate of middle-income households was 13 percent, while the top 1 percent of households paid an average of 33 percent of their income to the federal government. Unfortunately, most Democratic (93 percent) and Republican (65 percent) voters believe the false narrative.
What’s the correct response? Figure out a different way to communicate that 2 plus 2 equals 4, and say it again and again and again. To win any argument, we must first communicate facts.