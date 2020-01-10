Cushman: Media accountability and its consequences

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What that short video did not show was a group of men shouting at the teenagers prior to the incident that was depicted and went viral. This longer video surfaced later but got little notice. According to an article by reporter Mark Curnutte, published the Monday after the event in the Cincinnati Enquirer, “The four African-American protesters near the Lincoln Memorial have been identified as members of the Black Hebrew Israelites.” This group is known by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its hatred of whites and Jews. My guess is that even now, few people know about the prior incident and few people have seen the longer video.

During the week after the incident, Sandmann told NBC News the obvious. “People have judged me based off one expression,” Sandmann said. “And they’ve gone from there to titling me and labeling me as a racist person, someone that’s disrespectful to adults, which they’ve had to assume so many things to get there without consulting anyone that can give them the opposite story.”

He was right. All too often, people adopt one point of view without even trying to learn about other possible perspectives. Even worse, media outlets, which are supposed to report news, fail to do their jobs, fail to be accountable. This week, I was thrilled to hear that Nick Sandmann received a settlement from CNN for its coverage of the event.