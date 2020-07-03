Cushman: Proud to be an American

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am proud to be an American. Yes, I know that our system of government is not perfect, but I firmly believe that it is the best in the world. We are an exceptional country — not because our people are exceptional but because we have a different — and exceptional — structure of government. I am grateful that I was born an American.

We declared our independence from Great Britain 244 years ago this week. It happened after years of overreaching rule by King George III and Britain’s insistence on taxation without representation. We had had enough. We were pushed into action over time — and act we did, finally.

The taxation began in the 1760s; the Boston Massacre occurred in 1770; the Boston Tea Party in 1773; and the Battles of Lexington and Concord in April of 1775.

Patrick Henry’s call to action, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” made in the spring of 1775, was the first strong public statement that if we were to be free, we would have to fight Britain. Before that, we believed that we could negotiate with Britain — that, somehow, we could make it work without confrontation.

It was not to be. Henry stated it clearly. Our choice was liberty or death.