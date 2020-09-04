Cushman: Trump's great opportunity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Democratic operatives and pundits are calling for Georgia to go for the Democratic nominee, President Donald Trump has greatly improved his lead. Let’s start with a bit of history for those who are not as familiar as I am with Georgia, my home for more decades than I would like to mention.

For several presidential election cycles, pundits have said Georgia has been shifting into the Democratic column. This election year is no different. The state has voted for Republican presidential candidates since 1972 (with the exception of Southern Democratic candidates Jimmy Carter in 1976 and 1980 and Bill Clinton in 1992).

Since 1996, it has been a solidly Republican state for presidential races, with Trump besting Hillary Clinton by more than 5 points four years ago. While Clinton might have been a former first lady of Arkansas and the United States, she was also a senator from New York — and did not run as a moderate.

This year, the campaigns for both Trump and Biden have viewed Georgia as a battleground state. In a poll of 500 likely voters conducted by Landmark Communication before the conventions, Trump (47.4%) held a nearly 3-point lead over Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden (44.5%). Just 4% of the voters said they were undecided. It appeared as though most of the voters had decided.